City of Spartanburg passes emergency ordinance in teleconference

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Spartanburg City Council on Thursday passed an emergency ordinance to further support social distancing protocols. In the true spirit of social distancing, the council’s meeting took place via Zoom, a video teleconferencing platform.

The resolution, which has the goal of “taking all reasonable measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” was voted in 7-0 and will last for 15 days.

You can read the resolution here.

City leaders stressed the importance of staying home except to complete essential tasks, work at essential businesses or exercise outside.

“Yes, there are a lot of things still open and just because your errand is allowed does not mean that it’s necessary,” said District One Councilwoman Meghan Smith. “If you do not absolutely need to leave, don’t. There are lives at stake.”

Spartanburg police officers will now enforce social distancing measures: no groups of three people or more and maintenance of six feet of distance between people. The primary method of enforcement will be education but more serious measures might be taken.

Leaders also discussed frustrations with large gatherings in places like grocery stores or home improvement stores.

“It is up to us, each and every one of us to abide by social distancing ourselves and holding those small crowds,” said District Five Councilman Jerome Rice.

The city has opened a hotline and an email address for residents to report violations of social distancing measures.

The hotline is 864-594-7208.

The email address socialdistancing@spartanburg.org.