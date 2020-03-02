City of Spartanburg’s survey seeks safety stats

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg city leaders want to know how safe people feel when they visit the downtown area and they are using a survey to help gather that data.

The 21-question survey, posted Friday, asks users questions like, “How many times have you had a close call with a vehicle as a pedestrian in Downtown Spartanburg?” It also asks pedestrians if they would feel safer with more/better crosswalks in the area.

To view the survey, you can click here.

“I did almost get hit the other day walking through one of the crosswalks,” Connie Agnew, who works Downtown, said. “The light had changed and the guy didn’t realize the light had changed and he almost hit me.”

Agnew told 7News the experience was jarring but she feels safe overall downtown.

“I think a lot of people who have walked in Downtown Spartanburg — or any city — know about people who aggressively turn behind you or turn in front of you,” said Christopher George, the city’s communications and marketing manager.

City leaders decided to create the survey because they lacked data on how save pedestrians and drivers feel in the area.

The survey will be online through the end of the month. George said the findings from the survey will be presented to the city council upon its completion.

The findings will likely be used to shape future efforts by the city to improve safety, George said.

“We want to get people’s perspective on the safety of their walk,” he said. “If you don’t feel safe walking somewhere, you’re not going to do it.”