Cleaning companies see spike in business as communities reopen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Cleaning companies are seeing a spike in requests for services and beginning to take on more clients than before the pandemic.

Nicole Holder, owner and manager at You’ve Got Maids in Asheville, says they’ve seen a spike in the amount of businesses and homeowners wanting routine cleaning.

“People are starting to open up, so now we’re getting a lot of calls from businesses and our current customers are all coming back wanting their houses disinfected. We’re eager and excited to go out there and keep their businesses and houses cleaned,” Holder said.

For those who decide to forego a cleaning company, Holder said it’s important to focus on the products you use and how frequently you disinfect.

Holder said her company uses products that contain peroxide, and a list of cleaners that can combat coronavirus are listed on the EPA website.

Tanya Joy, owner of curbside trashcan disinfecting service Palmetto Can Cleaning, said she’s received around 40 new clients in only two weeks.

“We have seen a huge influx of customers because they’ve slowed down enough to see the benefits of what a trash can service is for. It’s to clean that trash can that they’re bringing back into their household. It’s time to focus on what’s important: sanitizing, disinfecting and making sure you don’t just have something that smells good, but that’s also clean,” Joy said.

She said trash cans are even filthier than toilets, and many people rarely clean them.

Joy also visits local restaurants and cleans their dumpsters for them, which is important as more people dining outside and those hot summer days are upon us.

“Restaurants like Tropical Grille and Tipsy Taco, cleaning those out, cleaning and disinfecting those dumpsters and hauling away the wastewater with us,” Joy said.

For more information about cleaning products, and proper ways to clean please visit the EPA website.