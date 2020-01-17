Clemson athletes gift home to family in need

CLEMSON, SC – A Pickens County family has a brand new home, thanks to a unique partnership between a non-profit and the Clemson Tigers.

Our crews spent Thursday morning at Clemson for a dedication, where a family’s dream became a reality.

The family said they’re excited about their new home. The home was solely built by student athletes. Pickens County Habitat for Humanity staff said it’s the first time in the nation–student athletes built a home from start to finish.

Joy and happiness filled the porch of a Pickens County home on Thursday morning.

“It wasn’t easy, but the end result is a blessing,” said Tabitha Good, a Pickens Habitat for Humanity Recipient.

For more than two years, Tabitha Good, her husband and two small children were living in a cramped one bedroom apartment.

“The entire time, I knew what the end result was going to be. And I’m a person that knows, that with time comes great things,” Good said.

Now Good is living in her new space, and it all started with a special partnership.

“The partnership between Pickens County Habitat and Clemson University Athletics and the Nieri Family Student-Athletics Enrichment Center, began in 2017,” said Rose Davis, Resource Development Manager for the Pickens County Habitat for Humanity.

From first nail to last appliance, it was the hands of more than 350 Clemson student athletes, 19 teams, coaches and staff who built the three bedroom home.

“I don’t think this ever been done within any college or university, where it was a student athlete only build,” said Darron Coley, Clemson student athlete.

Coley helped build the foundation of the home, and he said he’s happy he did.

“Just knowing how grateful they are and how appreciative they are, so I was just appreciative to be apart of it,” Coley said.

After over 1,500 volunteer hours, the athletes were able to finally give the family a place they can call their own forever.



“Just to know there are people who live in my community, and people just in general who were compassionate enough to be able to come out and build something that’s going to give a future to me and my children is amazing,” Good said.

Pickens County Habitat for Humanity and Clemson Athletics both said there could be more partnerships in the near future.

Leaders also said Clemson Athletics were able to raise more than $20,000 for the construction.

We’re also told Pickens County Habitat staff volunteered with the build, as well.