Clemson December undergraduates receive diplomas; more than 40 student-athletes on the list

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–Clemson University’s December undergraduate students have walked the graduation stage. Three separate ceremonies were held at Bon Secour Wellness Arena on Thursday.

It’s the moment hundreds of undergraduates have been waiting for their entire lives.

“This year has been crazy. Obviously nothing has been guaranteed, so to be able to do something to celebrate all the graduates has been really cool and to have my family here and my fiancé has been awesome,” said Trevor Lawrence, Clemson University, student-athlete.

Lawrence, known as Clemson’s star football quarterback, was one of 1,800 graduates receiving diplomas, and 1,400 students actually walked the stage.

“We don’t typically have these many ceremonies split up and that’s due to social distancing. Obviously we want folks to first of all to come here and celebrate with their students, but we want them to know that it’s safe and responsible to do so. So, what we’ve done is maximized the space inside the arena, which is a good bite larger than Littlejohn Coliseum,” said Philip Sikes, Communications Director of Student Affairs at Clemson University.

With COVID-19 safety measures in place, students were only able to invite four guests to join them, and they were spaced out throughout the arena.

“This is obviously a very interesting scenario with the corona and everything, but seeing a lot of familiar faces is like a big oh party and it’s about to be a great day,” said KJ Henry, Clemson University, Student-Athlete.

Henry is one of more than 40 student-athletes who graduated.

“The biggest majority of student-athletes graduating today, are from the football team. I think there was at least 15 members, if not more– who are graduating from the team. And many of them play a very important role within the team this year, as well as some of the teams in the past. So it’s just great to see the football program, continuing to do what it does and turn out some of the nations top high-quality student athletes,” Sikes said.

Joining Henry and Lawrence on the list, is another standout football player, Travis Etienne.

“It’s a very big moment for me. Just an opportunity to change my life. My whole lifestyle going forward, man. I’m just forever grateful to be a Clemson graduate,” Etienne said.

Etienne is a two-time ACC Player of the Year, but he said out of all of his accolades, this one tops the cake.

“This is definitely number one. Had to put a lot of work into this one,” Etienne said.

Although this has been a difficult year for all students, they’re all happy to mark this huge milestone off their lists.

“Obviously everyone sees the football, but school is as well. And to be able to get a degree from Clemson, is pretty special. I know that’s been a huge goal, my whole life is to graduate. It’s a goal my parents had for me as well. So, it’s a big moment. A lot of years leading up to it. So just proud to be a graduate from Clemson,” Lawrence added.

Wednesday, the University held its doctoral hooding and master candidates ceremony.