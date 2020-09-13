Clemson fans excited for season; athletic leaders lay out restrictions and guidelines

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)–Clemson football is back, despite initially set to start the season earlier this month.

7 News spoke with plenty of fans and students ahead of Saturday’s game against Wake Forest. Many of them also said they’re excited about the rest of the season.

Fans across the upstate have been waiting all year-long for Clemson’s season to finally start.

“I can’t wait to see Trevor play. Just excited to have some normalcy back in life with college football,” said Jessica Berry, Clemson parent.

“Even though we’re not actually in the stadium and seeing it for ourselves, I think it’s still going to be exciting,” said Blake Lawson, Freshmen at Clemson.

While the first game was away, sports fanatics are curious if they’ll be able to experience matches in-person with COVID-19 still present.

“Even if it’s not what they normally experience, at least it’s still happening,” said Cara Ancevic, Clemson parent.

Clemson Athletics said there will be a shake-up in the stadium this season.

“All of our tickets will be in twos, fours, or some very rare cases sixes. All of those will be affiliated guest. And each of those pods will have six feet of space around them,” said Jeff Kallin, Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Communications.

The game day capacity has been reduced to 19,000 people, instead of 81,000 people.

Clemson leaders said approximately 2300 to 2600 students will be able to attend the games base on a lottery system.

“They let us know before-hand which games they’d like to attend. How many games they want to attend and over the next few days, those students will be informed and selected based upon their classification,” said Philip Sikes, Communications Director for Student Affairs at Clemson University.

While the remaining seats will go to IPTAY donors.

“They’re going all to donors there’s not a lottery. There’s not going to be any single game tickets. All tickets are going to be season and delivered via mobile,” Kallin said.

“I think they should let the students have the tickets. I think the alumni, all the IPAY people should give the students the tickets and let the kids have the experience,” said Ranada Strong, Clemson parent.

Clemson Athletics said it’s for everyone’s safety.

“I think that limited the amount of people in the stadium was a good idea,” Lawson said.

Some fans said either way, they will root for the Tigers even if it’s in the comfort of their home.

Next Saturday, Clemson will have their first game in death valley. They will play the citadel at 4 p.m.

As fans gear up for the first home match, Clemson athletics are asking fans not to tailgate this year and practice all safety precautions inside the stadium.