Clemson fans react to college football season

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA)– Both the Big Ten and Pac 12 pulled the plug on their fall football seasons Tuesday afternoon. Prior to the decision, Clemson fans reacted after hearing about the possibility, and said they are worried about the impact in the region.

Clemson quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, began a movement among players nationwide over the weekend saying they want to play this fall.

“We just agree, our number one priority is that we want to play,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence expressed his stance on the future of college football Monday, following the initial reports that the Big Ten would suspend fall play. Fans said they are worried about the impact in the Upstate.

“What else am I going to do?” said Brant Cook, a graduate of Clemson University.



“I think it would be one of the biggest disappointments out of everything we’ve gone through so far,” said Emma Gray-Covington, Senior at Clemson University.



Three Clemson seniors, said football has been a big part of their college experience every year.

“I think it’s just a great tradition that bonds like all parts of Clemson. Not only alumni, but also current students and past students and the players,” said Hannah Saunders, Senior at Clemson University.

Alumni we spoke to said students and players are going to gather together no matter what.

“They’re all going to go out when they’re at home, hang out with their friends and then go right back to parents. So I think it would be much better, the percentage of the college students that are going to be effected, is minimal,” Cook said.



While Lawrence and other players have sparked the movement on social media, laying out suggestions for how college football can be played this fall, fans stand with all players, and hope ticket boxes don’t remain closed.

“We don’t want that! Where can we register our compliant?” said Helmut Cook, Clemson fan.

“I think especially as seniors, if we didn’t get to have that one last season, it would be really tough on us,” Gray-Covington said.

Clemson already has a revised schedule in place with their first game on set for September 12th at Wake Forest. As of now, the ACC and the SEC will still play ball this fall.