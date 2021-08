A man died after a rollover crash in Oconee County.

The crash happened Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. on Martin Creek Rd. and JP Stevens Rd.

The SC Highway Patrol says that Robert Abraham, 53, was traveling north on Martin Creek Rd. when he went off the left side of the road.

Troopers say he hit a guardrail and overturned multiple times before his car landed in a creek.

We are told Abraham was thrown from his vehicle, and was not wearing a seatbelt.