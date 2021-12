GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 11: A detail of the ACC logo on the court during the first half of the quarterfinals game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Men’s Basketball game against Duke, originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 29, has been postponed.

The postponement is a result of Duke following the ACC’s COVID-19 protocols.

The ACC will look to reschedule the game. The new date will be posted to the ACC’s website when scheduled.

Tickets purchased for Wednesday’s game will be honored at the rescheduled game.

Florida State at Boston College and Virginia Tech at North Carolina have also been postponed.