Clemson University begins initial main campus employee COVID-19 testing on Monday

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) –Clemson University main campus employees, must test for COVID-19, if they’re currently working or plan to return back to school prior to August 1.

The initial testing begins on Monday at NewSpring Church in Seneca.

“This initial phase that begins Monday is specific to those faculty and staff and a very limited number of students who will be required to be on campus between now and August 1st,” said Joe Galbraith, Associate VP of Clemson University Communications.

Galbraith said approximately 1,500 people are a part of this group. They are required to test at the drive-through site beginning on Monday through Wednesday.

“If you are not an employee who is regularly coming to campus right now, or need to be prior to August 1st, which again is a limited population of our faculty and staff, then you’re not required to test in this initial portion that’s taking place next week,” Galbraith said.

Recent graduate, Tori Badala, hopes this will keep the virus at bay, so she can graduate in the fall.

“I hope it will not be cancelled because of Corona. And yeah, just because I know they scheduled it for October. So I’m hoping that will still get to happen,” Badala said.

Galbraith said the University’s health services team and the Medical University of South Carolina, will collect the free test between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the scheduled days next week.

“Our technology team and our health services team have been working in partnership with MUSC who will be collecting the samples and facilitating the test next week. We have a process in place to be able to verify, test with employee and all of the mechanization on the back end,” Galbraith said.

The University is also finalizing requirement plans for other faculty, students, and staff who must be tested before returning in the fall. The University mentioned the requirement in an email on Thursday afternoon.

“As Clemson continues to prepare for the Fall semester, the University previously announced anyone who works for, lives at or is enrolled in a Clemson University program or facility must secure a negative COVID-19 test result five days prior to returning to campus or other University location for the Fall semester. Those who test positive will be required to self-isolate for 10 days before returning to a Clemson location.”

“Over the next week, we will provide guidance for everybody who needs to come back after August 1st, and how that process will work,” said Galbraith.

Badala said with the precautions in place, she should be able to graduate.

“I think with all of the testing and masks in place, we will hopefully be able to have graduation,” said Badala.

Employees who have worked on the main campus and will be tested next week, may return to work while awaiting results. However, those who have not yet returned to Clemson, but are required to test next week, must provide negative results before coming back.

More details from Clemson University