Clemson University kicks-off move-in day with freshmen class and extra safety precautions

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA)–Friday was move-in day at Clemson University, and leaders said they are already expecting to hit their 90% housing capacity mark, despite the pandemic.

The University hopes to keep the nearly 6,500 to 7,000 students living on campus safe.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully some football games this fall. Definitely,” said Lexi Greer, Freshmen at Clemson University.

Prior to the big rush, extensive steps were taken before students receive their keys.

“They submitted a test that had to be dated within ten days of their move-in. So they uploaded that and they got their clearance to move to campus,” said Kathy Bush-Hobgood, Assistant Vice-President of Finance and Operations.

Covid-19 testing doesn’t stop there. In fact, the University is requiring another test before the year kicks off.

“They’ll go over to Littlejohn and get their post arrival test which all Clemson students will do before the first day of classes,” Bush-Hobgood said.

They will receive the results within 24 to 48 hours. It’s something parents are fully happy about.

“So we trusted Clemson and all of their procedures to mitigate and keep the kids safe,” said David Williams, Clemson parent.

“Honestly, I think everything will work out,” Lindsey Williams, Freshmen at Clemson University.

Students must wear masks inside all Clemson facilities. The University is also reducing the density of students in dining halls and classrooms.

“We have drastically reduced our capacities in a lot of classrooms. We’ve converted a lot of non-traditional academic spaces into classrooms, such as the courts, the basketball gyms,” said Philip Sikes, Communications Director of Student Affairs at Clemson University.

“We’ve also done a lot of what we call, retro-fitting. Our classrooms, we’ve probably done that over 400 to 450 classrooms to where we’ve added audiovisual equipment to be able to provide blended learning opportunities for students,” Sikes said.

Clemson leaders said buildings will have touch-less equipment, including temperature checks at doors within some facilities. Motion cameras have been installed in some rooms to track how many people are in a room before reaching capacity. All of the safety measures are things parents and students don’t seem to mind.

“I feel like by the time the spring comes, everything will lighten up and everything will work out,” Lindsey said.

“So we’re really excited for her and it’s bitter sweet because we’re going to miss her also,” said Joan Williams, Clemson parent.

Classes will start on September 21st. Freshmen students will continue to move in through Monday, and the majority of Upper-class students will begin moving in next Thursday.