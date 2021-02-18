Clemson University pushing for “normal” fall semester

CLEMSON, S.C (WSPA)- 2020 was a year like no other for colleges and universities, but Clemson’s strategic plan for next semester includes getting back to normal as much as possible.

Right now there’s limited in-person classes and not as many on-campus activities, implemented in fall 2020 to adjust to the pandemic.

Strategic Communications and External Academics Director, Tara Romanella, says the school doesn’t feel the same.

“Being on campus and being together is just paramount to the Clemson experience. To really understand, you have to be on campus to experience it yourself,” Romanella said.

Students like Alyssa McIntire, who says she has almost every class online, agree.

“It’s definitely been an adjustment, McIntire said. “It’s definitely harder to pay attention on zoom and it’s less engaging and interactive.”

However, with hopes that a substantial amount of students and faculty will be vaccinated by next semester, the university is planning to bring more life to campus in fall 2021.

“We’re planning to move forward as if it’s going to be a normal fall semester, we will continue to evaluate, but that’s not the intent, to go back,” Romanella said.

If everything goes as they hope that will mean full capacity classrooms and more on-campus events.

As far as continuing required Covid testing for students and faculty goes, Romanella said, “As of now we’re still focused on testing strategies for this semester and we’ve got the summer coming up so that’s going to be the primary focus. Again, we’ll have to keep looking at vaccination rates and testing result rates.”

Students who want to be accommodated to online learning well be able to request that in the summer.

Spring break for Clemson students is coming up, the university is requiring every residential student to complete two Covid tests when they return back to campus.