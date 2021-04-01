Clemson University recruiting students to participate in nationwide Moderna vaccine trial

Richard Biggs, 20, an evolutionary biology major at the University of Colorado Boulder gets his first dose of the Moderna vaccine from Dr. Laird Wolfe. Biggs is one of the first group of students in a new study to determine if the vaccine can prevent COVID-19 infection and transmission in the student population. CU Boulder students will join 12,000 other college students in the country. (Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Clemson University is recruiting students for a massive, nation-wide Moderna vaccine trial. The goal is to determine whether those who have gotten the vaccine can still spread the virus.

The study is drawing in up to 12,000 college students across the country.

Half of them will receive the vaccine up front. The other half will have to wait about four months. Then researchers will compare results to study how the vaccine impacts the spread of the virus.



It’s a trial of national importance, and Clemson students are being asked to participate.

“You have a chance to make history by answering a question that is actually really important moving forward, which is about the transmissibility of infection among people who have been vaccinated,” said Assistant Professor Corey Kalbaugh with the Department of Public Health Sciences at Clemson University.

About 600 Clemson students have expressed interest so far in the trial.

Kalbaugh said universities’ close living situations are ideal for studying how the virus spreads.

Those who are chosen will have to swab their noses daily in addition to a saliva tests each week, but there’s something in it for them too: $750 in Amazon gift cards.



7 News asked Kalbaugh about the ethics of postponing vaccination several months for so many students and he said it’s something he’s wrestled with.

“We want them to know that they can drop out anytime. There’s no penalty to them and we would never discourage anybody from getting a vaccine,” Kalbaugh said.

But he hopes they stick with it because that sacrifice could mean alot for the greater good in showing whether the moderna vaccine prevents people from not just getting sick with COVID-19, but from spreading it too.

Students interested in participating can go to preventcovid.org.