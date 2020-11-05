Clemson University’s social media researchers break down online trends after 2020 Election Night

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA)–Upstate social media experts said whether it’s good or bad, President Donald Trump is leading the way in online conversations, that’s compared to his challenger, Joe Biden.

Researchers at Clemson University’s Social Media Listening Center, have been looking closely at online trends, and analyzing that data every four hours.

The 2020 presidential election has many still on edge in the Upstate, including Clemson University students.

“Definitely on edge to see what will happen in the coming days,” said Faith Shupard, Clemson student.

“We see 51% of the sentiment graded post, are being coded as positive, and then 48.6% coded as negative,” said Will Henderson, Associate Director for the Social Media Listening Center, at Clemson University.

University social media experts said the main demographic of people talking about Biden or Trump are between ages 25 to 34 years-old. More than half of the chatter about either party, is coming from women.

“We also have the gender demographic here where, 52% of the users talking about either candidate are women and 48 are men,” Henderson said.

“Throughout the last 24 hours, Donald Trump had over two times more of the conversation than any post that mentioned Joe Biden. That came from supporters of Donald Trump to even to people stating they want to vote Donald Trump out of the white house,” Henderson said.

The University also completed an online emotional analysis which shows Trump is leading in keywords about joy and also keywords about fear, compared to Biden. Some Clemson students said they’re fearful overall.

“Like people boarding up shops in some of the bigger cities, I think everybody kind has a little bit of fear as how some people are going to react on both sides,” said Jared Uhle, Clemson student.

Out of the 14.55 million tweets monitored by researchers in a 24 hour period, they said thousands feel this election is one of the most stressful situations of the year.

“It’s definitely a feeling of being unsure and I’m not really sure what’s going to happen later and how people will react,” Shupard said.

Which ever way it goes, some said they want it all to be over soon.

“More and more tension is probably going to build up I think, the longer people are going to have to wait,” Uhle said.

“I would really like this to be over to know who our next president will be for the coming four years,” Shupard added.

Clemson social media experts said they will continue to look at trends surrounding the presidential election, throughout the rest of the week.

Researchers also said they’re seeing a lot of chatter coming from key battleground states. They also said supporters from both parties are sharing their hopes about their candidate being selected.