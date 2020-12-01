Clemson’s Darien Rencher wins Disney Spirit Award

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Disney announced Tuesday that Clemson running back Darien Rencher was named the 2020 recipient of the Disney Spirit Award.

The award is presented each year to college football’s most inspirational figure. Head Coach Dabo Swinney revealed to Rencher that he was chosen for the award during practice Monday night.

Rencher received the award for his leadership amid college football’s efforts to overcome social injustice and COVID-19.

Rencher is the first Clemson player to win the award since its inception in 1996.

