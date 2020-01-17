Clemson’s Travis Etienne to return for senior season

Clemson running back Travis Etienne scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson’s Travis Etienne announced Friday he will return for his senior season.

Etienne made the announcement through his twitter account.

I have long dreamed of competing at the highest level and getting the chance to compete in the NFL. But I’m not done dreaming here at Clemson either, which is why I’m announcing that I’ll be returning for my senior season. I look forward to earning my degree from this great university and continuing to fight with my brothers on the team to make you proud during the 2020 season. Travis Etienne

Etienne accounted for over 1600 yards on the ground and over 400 yards receiving during the Tigers 2019 campaign (including playoffs).