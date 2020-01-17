Clemson’s Travis Etienne to return for senior season

Top Stories

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Clemson running back Travis Etienne scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson’s Travis Etienne announced Friday he will return for his senior season.

Etienne made the announcement through his twitter account.

I have long dreamed of competing at the highest level and getting the chance to compete in the NFL. But I’m not done dreaming here at Clemson either, which is why I’m announcing that I’ll be returning for my senior season. I look forward to earning my degree from this great university and continuing to fight with my brothers on the team to make you proud during the 2020 season.

Travis Etienne

Click here to read his statement in full.

Etienne accounted for over 1600 yards on the ground and over 400 yards receiving during the Tigers 2019 campaign (including playoffs).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Clemson Sports Schedule

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store