Clergy marches to demand transparency from officials for the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A clergy with the Repairers of the Breach has planned a march to demand truth, transparency and accountability in the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Brown was shot and killed several weeks ago by deputies conducting a search warrant, sparking days of protests.

Officials with the clergy say the march will be followed by a public rally and a news conference.

Members will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 306 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, in front of the Boys and Girls Club. They will march to the Pasquotank County Courthouse.