CMPD: Mother arrested after remains of 4-year-old child found behind North Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A mom has been charged with murder after the remains of a four-year-old child were found behind a home in North Charlotte.

Detectives say the body was found in the 3700 block of Braden Drive following reports that a four-year-old girl had not been seen in several months.

During the initial investigation, detectives received several tips and evidence that indicated foul play might have been involved. Homicide unit detectives were brought in and began investigating the case as a murder.

Police went to the home on Braden Drive where they found human remains believed to belong to the missing four-year-old. The victim’s name is being withheld as police work to confirm the identity.

Police say several people were interviewed, including the child’s mother, 21-year-old Malikah Diane Bennett.

Following the interview, detectives identified Bennett as the suspect in this case. She was arrested and charged with felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury, felony concealing a death, and 1st degree murder.

