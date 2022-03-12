CENTRAL, S.C. (WSPA) – Groups in the town of Central are working to save an area known as a historically black neighborhood. The area is known as “The Alley”. It’s a place many people have lived in for decades, and now the property is up for sale. People said they are now concerned about the future.

“First of all, this community is historic. This place is pretty much like their own little town. What we call it, “The Alley,” said Rosa Grayden, community leader and member of Black Lives Collective (BLM). “Majority of them had gotten jobs working at the university…Clemson University may I say. They worked as custodial or cooks or dishwashers which automatically doesn’t pay enough money for them to be able to qualify for food stamps–some of them for food stamps or any governmental assistance, but they worked two or three jobs,” Grayden said. “These people here, have helped built Central to what it is,” she said.

Some said the neighborhood holds a lot of value and a special place in their hearts.

“I see family. I see hard workers,” said Katina Holden, as she looked out over the property. “I just see a lot of love, blood, sweat and tears in this area and in this community, and I think they desire better than what they’re getting,” Holden said. “I wouldn’t want to see nobody have to leave just because somebody wants to make an extra dollar,” she said.

Holden is a part of BLM, and that group along with Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing (NOAH), are trying to save what’s also known as the Head Town neighborhood.

“There’s about 14 households, around 50 people that would be affected. There is no where for these people to go and rent at the same price that they’re renting right now locally, and so our concern became displacement of an entire group of people in our town,” said Alysen McCauley, Co-Founder of BLM and member of NOAH. “And then when you think about it even more, it is the most vulnerable population that we have here in Central. Lower income. Lot of children, seniors, single woman,” she said. “We’re just afraid that they’re going to be displaced. I don’t know where they’ll go, but also afraid to lose what Central is as a town and when you found a historic community that’s been here for 50 to 100 years you want to preserve that,” McCauley said.

“We can not force no one to not to sell and to sale, however it may be but understand, you can not forget your humble beginnings because these people here in this area, grew his wealth and grew the town’s wealth,” Grayden said.

The property owner said he doesn’t want anyone to be displaced.

“I don’t want somebody from New York to come in and you know kick everybody out, which I don’t know that’s going to happen,” said Wayne Head, property owner. “What I would like to have is some low income housing, and that’s why I haven’t sold it to the people that have made me an offer, because I would like to have it to where it’s low income housing,” Head said.

Head said he is 65 and doesn’t want to have a rental business as he becomes older.

“I do not have the money to develop it the way it should be,” Head said. “I just don’t want to have rental units when I’m 75 years old,” he said.

Head said an offer has been made, but nothing has been sold. He said he doesn’t know what the potential buyers want to do with the property. Head said he wants the Town of Central to buy it.

“It has not been sold, but I have been made offer, and I told the people who made me an offer that I would not sale it until I made the offer to the town,” Head said.

“I grew up in the area. That’s where I grew up, and I’ve offered it to the Town of Central, and they said they don’t have the money and what not,” Head said. “I don’t know what else to do,” Head said.

“He has mentioned the possibility that he would be willing to work with us on the property. We don’t have any formal proposal or documents that we can consider, but without knowing a specific purchase price that’s on paper, that we could look at, there’s really not a lot for us to consider without having some type of formal proposal that we can then take to the entire council, and figure out a path forward,” said Mayor Andrew Beckner, Town of Central.

We asked Mayor Beckner is it possible for the Town of Central to take over the land.

“I think the issue is, is the role of a town, a small municipality of about 5,000–is it the role of the community to be a landowner, and to own property and to lease and rent property, that sort of thing,” Beckner said.

Mayor Beckner said he also does not want the people of this community to be displaced.

“I can certainly relate and understand the concerns of the community and wish that displacement would never happen, and that’s certainly not our intent. I certainly can tell you pretty confidently, that no one on council wants people displaced from their homes and would love to do what we could to keep that from happening,” Mayor Beckner said.

Head said he’s not in a hurry to sale the property.

“I don’t need the money, but I’m not going wait a year and a half,” Head said.

Community groups hope the neighborhood can be preserved, restored, and invested in.

“My hope is that we find a solution to keep these people here, and that we can develop their neighborhood in a natural way. Help them to maintain their homes. Help them to become homeowners,” McCauley said.

“My hope is that they would understand that they already got affordable housing, they just need to get in here and clean up,” Grayden said. “What I would like to see is for them to come in and do some restoring, or if it’s decided to be sold, the City should be responsible for at least three months or six months in finding places for the residents to go,” she said.

Head said Habitat for Humanity has shown interest, and said he would sell it to them or any group interested in saving this community, but only for the asking price.

Mayor Beckner said there have been conversations with stakeholders about other ways of developing the property, but said there’s no formal plan in place on how it will work in a short-time frame.

Beckner said he is willing to listen to any plan and proposal that would save the community, although the Town of Central does not own the property right now.