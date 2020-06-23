Community members want answers about approved RV park

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Many people in Anderson County said they don’t want an RV Park that was already approved by the County’s planning commission. Some of the residents said they had no heads up that the park was coming, and now they want answers.

“I don’t know how this all got approved, but this is a mess. We need some policies in the county to keep this from happening again,” said Chandler Reed, with Homeland Park Community Watch.

People who live near highway 29, are fired up about the approved RV park coming to their neighborhood. Reed stressed his concerns in front of the County’s planning and public works committee.

“We don’t need anymore drug homes, trap houses in the community,” Reed said.

Anderson County Council said 100 RV units were approved back in November, but Donna Mathews said she wasn’t informed about the development until February. Mathews said it’s in her backyard.

“Our community is all for development and progress, but this feels like a giant leap backwards for us,” said Mathews, concerned resident.

Anderson County Councilmen Jimmy Davis said the park is an un-zoned area, and has been approved, which means the development can move forward. County commissioners said they’re working through rules and regulations.

“One of the things we did today was start the discussion to be able to make those definitions permanently in our ordinances, as well as define what can happen with them and the steps in getting approval,” said Davis, Anderson County Council, District 6.

The RV park will sit right across from South Pointe Baptist Church, and the pastor feels it will be an eye-sore.

“They will not bring anything to basically invest in our community,” said Pastor David Neal, of South Pointe Baptist Church. “It will results in of course vagrancy, crime, and just the unknown.”

Now residents are demanding answers.

“We want answers, and we’re very much concerned about the crime that we know will come with this, the additional traffic…the dangers with accidents, the trash that will be on the road, literally…creating problems with property values….just having to accept a development that will really not bring economic development,” Pastor Neal said.

County council members said they’re trying to address all concerns, but some wish their voices were heard long ago. Some residents said they will possibly take this matter to attorneys and the Court of Appeals.

“Had we known this, this community would have stopped this before it got this far,” Mathews said.

“We don’t want to go to court, we just want fair representation. We wanted to be informed,” Pastor Neal added.

Anderson County council members said it’s important for the community to sign up for online packets on their planning commission website. They said the packets contain information about County happenings.