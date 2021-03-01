Community tip results in 3 arrests, seizure of meth in Asheville

From left to right: Misty Rollins,Robert Banks, and Lacey Amanda Broxton (Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Tips from the community resulted in the seizure of over two ounces of methamphetamine and three arrests over the weekend in Asheville.

According to police, community tips led to a lengthy investigation into drug activity at 109 Hanover Street.

The investigation resulted in arrests of 34-year-old Misty Rollins, 50-year-old Robert Banks, and 32-year-old Lacey Amanda Broxton. In additional to the seizure of methamphetamine, officers also seized drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Broxton was released on a $30,000 bond and was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell, manufacture, distribute a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and possession of a drug paraphernalia.

Banks was released on $2,000 bond and was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Rollins is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on an open warrant for failure to appear.