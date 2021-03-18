Converse College to resume in-person operations in the fall

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Converse College announced Thursday they plan to resume in-person operations for the fall term.

The return to in-person operations means students, faculty, and staff will be attending classes and performing work responsibilities at the Spartanburg and University Center of Greenville campuses, with classrooms returning to regular capacity as public health conditions allow.

According to the college, students and faculty may continue to to observe safety guidelines and protocols throughout the fall 2021 term to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

These precautions and guidelines include:

● Use of face coverings in classrooms and public areas;

● Reconfiguring seating arrangements and occupancy to promote physical distancing;

● Placing signage to reinforce physical distancing measures and line management in high-traffic areas;

● Redesigning how meals are provided and seating arrangements in the dining hall;

● Installing safety shields to separate individuals in customer service areas;

● Frequently wiping down high-touch surfaces like keyboards, door handles, and desks with a hospital-grade disinfectant listed as an EPA-approved product for killing the COVID-19 virus;

● Misting rooms on a regular basis with hospital-grade disinfectant;

● Placing hand sanitizer stations across campus;

● Health screenings through a daily symptom checklist questionnaire;

● Weekly COVID-19 testing; and

● Providing assistance and accommodations for those who are immunocompromised.