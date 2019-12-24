Simpsonville man charged with homicide in 14-month-old son’s death

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Simpsonville toddler died Tuesday morning following a head injury that happened on Saturday.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Kingston Clark, 1, was at home with his father, Ashton Clark, and sibling on Saturday when he received a “non-accidental” head injury.

According to arrest records, Ashton struck the child’s head against a wall twice and threw him against two separate pieces of furniture.

Kingston was taken to the Trauma Center at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Ashton Clark was initially arrested Saturday and charged with abuse to inflict great bodily injury upon a child. The boy’s father is now charged with homicide due to child abuse. He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.