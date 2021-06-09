Coroner ID’s teen driver killed in crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A high school student in Pickens County died after a crash Wednesday morning along Pope Field Road near Easley.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened shortly after 11:00 a.m.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Jeep was attempting to pass an SUV on Pope Field Road when it hit the front left of the SUV, ran off the right side of the road, and struck a tree.

Troopers said the driver of the Jeep was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The coroner identified the victim as Jordan Deonte Jenkins, 16, of Easley.

The School District of Pickens County said a junior at Easley High School died in the crash.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss,” said Superintendent Dr. Danny Merck. “Our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends at this time.”

Counselors will be available at Easley High School throughout the afternoon of Wednesday, June 9 and on Thursday, June 10 to support students and staff.

Highway Patrol said four juveniles in the SUV were all wearing seatbelts and were not hurt in the crash.