Coroner responding to fatal crash on I-26 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is dead following a crash on I-26 Sunday night, Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said.

Deputy Coroner Canupp confirmed to 7News that the coroner’s office is on its way to I-26 E near Exit 60, where a fatal collision occurred Sunday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer overturned on the highway near mile marker 56. The SCDOT website shows that all lanes are currently blocked.

This is a developing story. 7News will continue updating as more information becomes available.

