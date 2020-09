GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to an incident that occurred at Lakeside Park, Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said.

Details are limited at this time, but Deputy Coroner Kent Dill confirmed to 7 News that the coroners office is on its way to the area of 1500 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont, S.C.

This is a developing story. Stick with WSPA.com for updates.