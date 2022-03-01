GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA)- Greenville County Council members talked about the Greenville Triumph’s move to Mauldin at a meeting on Tuesday night, despite the finance committee’s vote to not allow the County Administrator to enter into negotiations weeks ago.

Councilman Lynn Ballard requested a recall saying this is something the full council should discuss, after the finance committee killed a resolution in a 3-2 vote, not long ago.

“Seven council members never even got to vote on it, and the seven council members represent 306,600 people in the county,” Ballard said. “A project like that, that has county that has county-wide implications– should at the very least be voted on by all of the council members,” he said.

Some fans said they were not happy about the denied vote weeks, while someone else said they have some concerns.

“I think I speak for a lot of the community for the Triumph in the area, that it was very disappointing, “said resident Tommy Chambers.

“Well I love soccer, I’m just opposed to bringing in more stuff until we have an infrastructure in place that could handle that,” said Barbara Lehman.

The Greenville Triumph was trying to move to Mauldin’s new BridgeWay Station. At this week’s Greenville County Council meeting, Ballard requested to suspend a rule that said if something gets killed in committee, it’s dead.



Dan Tripp, Greenville County Council’s Vice-Chair, was also vocal about this motion. “I’m asking you to support this motion to suspend the rules because for too long our committees have become kill committees,” Tripp said.

Councilman Ennis Fant is on the finance committee and disagrees.

“If we’re going to say that we don’t like the committees, because when committees don’t vote things out my way then I want to ignore the committee. I want to take items that are dead and resurrect them like it’s Easter Sunday, and bring them back to full council and let’s talk about. That is fundamentally flawed,” Fant said.

The request was defeated by a 6-6 vote, this means “Project Kick” is off the table as far as council is concerned.

Management of the soccer team told 7NEWS, recently, they are looking at other options moving forward.