COVID-19 cases surge to 137 across North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is now reporting 137 total COVID-19 cases across the state, an increase of 40 cases from Thursday.

Orange County also appears on the map for the first time with 4 new presumptive positive tests.

CBS 17 had previously reported 35 cases in Durham County and 25 in Wake County, based on both state and county health department numbers. The official state numbers on Friday show 33 cases in Durham, the most in the state, and 23 in Wake County.

Mecklenburg County is ranked second in the state with 28 positive coronavirus test results.

During a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the first case of community spread was identified in Wilson County. The county is reporting two cases.

Cooper said the expected community spread cases are why the state took early aggressive action to curb the spread of the virus.

“We will get through this,” the governor said.

Because there’s now confirmation of community spread, Cooper said this will likely impact the reopening of schools across the state.

“We are likely to be out of school for a longer period of time,” he said.

There is additional concern of community spread after Wake County health officials announced on Thursday that a person who tested positive for coronavirus attended The Millenium Tour 2020 at PNC Arena on March 13. A news release said the person was symptomatic at the concert, so the Wake County Public Health Division set up a special informational phone line for people who attended the show or worked at the arena that evening and have developed symptoms.

Health officials are also using contact tracing to determine other locations that may be at risk, the release said.

According to NCDHHS, 3,233 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state. No deaths have been reported at this time.