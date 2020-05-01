COVID-19 in NC: 10,923 cases, 399 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina is reporting 10,923 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

Last Friday, state officials reported 8,502 cases. Approximately 30,000 tests have been completed in that same time frame.

A total of 399 deaths are being attributed to the virus.

The Department of Health and Human Services said there are 547 patients hospitalized on Friday due to the virus. That is up just one from Thursday.

Avery and Yancey counties remain the only two North Carolina counties without a confirmed case of coronavirus.

On Thursday, both Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said they were optimistic the state could begin its phased reopening plan starting May 8.

Cohen said the state was performing well in certain trends pertaining to the virus which left both hopeful that Phase One of the reopening could begin.

