COVID-19 vaccine in high demand in Anderson Co.; AnMed Health sign-ups filled until February

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–AnMed Health said all appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine have been filled until the end of the month, and this means no one else can sign-up at this time.

The COVID-19 vaccination, is a big priority for many in Anderson County.

“We are very enthused that this many people are wanting to get the vaccine, and what it’s done is SC DHEC Carolinas was kind of overloaded this morning,” said Josh Hawkins, Deputy Director of Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management.

Anderson County Emergency Management said interest has been off the charts. AnMed Health began scheduling appointments for residents 70 and over, this morning–and within hours, that was filled to capacity.

“All the appointments that we have with AnMed Health’s first community COVID-19 vaccine clinics has been filled at this time. We know that many people are eager to be vaccinated and we’re working to make additional appointments available, as quickly and as safely as possible,” said William Kenley, CEO at AnMed Health.

So far, 3,408 appointments have been scheduled to get the first vaccine dose, between now and the end of the month. The more than 3,000 appointments also includes the 500 that will be given at AnMed Health’s first community COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for this Saturday at the Anderson Civic Center.

“Of course the public needs to be vaccinated and we want to do that safely, that’s why we’re not doing walk-ups or drive-thru vaccinations. We’re requiring scheduled appointments to prevent lines and crowds, to keep everyone safe,” Kenley said.

“The reason we have to do scheduling and we really want to general public to understand this is, that if we open it up for just everyone to walk up and get the vaccine, we’re going to cause an overcrowding situation. That overcrowding situation is what we’ve been trying to prevent,” Hawkins said.

“As more appointments become available, eligible patients will receive notification via Mychart. And if a patient or a person does not have a Mychart account, we encourage you to set up that account by visiting mychart.anmedhealth.org,” Kenley added.

COVID-19 vaccinations are being distributed at AnMed Health’s North and main campuses, along with the Anderson Civic Center. Anderson County Emergency Management also said Ingles has started sign-ups too.

“Ingles has opened up their sites and what they’ve done, they’ve opened up to where you can go ahead and start signing and pre-signing for appointments to be scheduled to receive the vaccine. Looking at the SCDHEC site earlier, those sites have seen the same influx as we have. It looks like they’re getting booked up very quick,” Hawkins said.

Hospital leaders said they’re working swiftly to get everyone vaccinated, but with limited resources, they’re asking for your patience.

“I know that everyone from the state, from DHEC, from every hospital in the state– we all want that same thing, but there are limitations on what we can do. And we’re going to move just as quickly as we possibly can, and we will meet your need,” Kenley said. “Thank you for your patience. Thank you for understanding. Thank you for your vigor to want to get this shot. We’re all excited and I’m pleased the public is excited. We’re doing something to kick this virus to the curb. Let’s get it done,” he added.

Kenley said 3,000 vaccines have already been distributed to people like healthcare workers, first responders, and more.

“The vaccination started with phase 1a and AnMed Health has been gracious enough to help us with this vaccination process, by opening up their MyChart system and allowing our phase 1a personnel who are firefighters, medical first responders. Fire fighters, law enforcement, and all of the EMS personnel throughout Anderson County,” Hawkins said.

Right now, Anderson County Emergency Management is asking you to continue to look at SC DHEC’s website to see more available sites in the area, and to check on your eligibility for the vaccine.