Cowpens man arrested in Polk County following motorcycle chase

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

(Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A Cowpens man was arrested in Polk County Tuesday following a motorcycle chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies saw Harley Curtis Riley driving a motorcycle with no registration plate in the Mill Spring area and when they attempted to pull Riley over he sped away.

Deputies said Riley led them on a short pursuit before he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed on Manus Chapel Road.

Riley was treated for minor injuries following the crash and charged with the following: felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resist, obstruct, delay an investigation, failure to stop for stop sign, failure to display registration, failure to maintain lane control, no operators license, and reckless driving.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories