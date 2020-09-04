Cowpens man arrested in Polk County following motorcycle chase

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A Cowpens man was arrested in Polk County Tuesday following a motorcycle chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies saw Harley Curtis Riley driving a motorcycle with no registration plate in the Mill Spring area and when they attempted to pull Riley over he sped away.

Deputies said Riley led them on a short pursuit before he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed on Manus Chapel Road.

Riley was treated for minor injuries following the crash and charged with the following: felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resist, obstruct, delay an investigation, failure to stop for stop sign, failure to display registration, failure to maintain lane control, no operators license, and reckless driving.