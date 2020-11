SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Cowpens Middle School will dismiss early on Friday after an overheated dryer caused a substantial amount of smoke at the school.

Students and staff were evacuated from the school due to the smoke, but no one was injured, according to the school district.

The school will begin an emergency dismissal at 10:30 a.m. If parents are not able to pick up their students, they will be bused home beginning at 11:30 a.m.