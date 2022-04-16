COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Columbia Police Department is responding to shots being fired a mall.

According to CPD, shots were fired at Columbiana Centre Saturday afternoon and officers are assessing the scene.

Officers said they have confirmed people have been injured during the shooting and are receiving medical attention. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Officers have been evacuating the mall and getting people to safety, CPD said.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said the reunification site will be at the Fairfield Inn at 320 Columbiana Drive.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.