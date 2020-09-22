Cresent High halts football season due to COVID-19

IVA, SC (WSPA)–Many Upstate high schools will kick off their regular football season this week, but for Anderson School District Three, that kickoff has been put on hold.

Two people in the Cresent’s football program tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the district decided to halt play for the middle school (C-Team), JV, and varsity teams for two weeks.

“It’s very sad that they had to put it on hold, but I know that coach is doing the very best that he can,” said Ashton Snelgrove, varsity football player at Crescent High School.

Ashton snelgrove won’t be able to take the field in his first high school varsity football game this week, and the big blocker, is COVID-19 positive.

“We did have a positive case, so just out of abundance of cautious, we made a decision to shut down all three teams for two weeks,” said Dylan McCullough, Coordinator of Marketing and Communications for Anderson School District Three.

Two people within Cresent’s football program tested positive for the virus over the weekend. Some people don’t agree with the decision to suspend play.

“They should drop him off, or the two people, and check the others. And if they’re not having any symptoms, let them play, because this is what these young boys and men do,” said Carol Manuel, resident.

The District said they proceeded with the suspension to put the safety of all students first.They immediately notified parents, activated contact tracing, and cleaning protocols.

“We already have so many cleaning protocols in place. You know in between class change, in the mornings, and afternoon. So those facilities were cleaned after the events,” McCullough said.

Some people believe the entire season should be stopped until next year, just to be safe.

“I think they should continue next year though. It shouldn’t be as bad next year. Everything should be going away or trying to go away,” said Constance Gambrell, resident.

The District is working with other schools to reschedule the missed games, and players like Snelgrove are anxious to get back to the gridiron.

“I really do hope that it happens, and I think the team will come back stronger,” Snelgrove added.

Anderson School District Three leaders said football will start back up on October 1st. Cresent High School is the first school in Anderson County having to reschedule their games due to COVID-19. Other schools in the Upstate that have had to suspend their seasons include Broome, Union County, and Liberty.