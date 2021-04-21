Crews continue to investigate ‘suspicious’ apartment complex fire

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– Anderson County Fire Department officials said a fire at the Meadow Run Apartments Tuesday night is suspicious.

Assistant Fire Chief Brian Moon said an investigation remains ongoing.

Homeland Park Fire Department officials said firefighters responded to the apartment complex around 6:30 p.m., where they found fire coming through the roof.

The fire was contained to one building, but did impact eight occupied units, according to Anderson County Fire Department.

“Everything I’ve ever owned was in that house. From when I was a child. I have my first lock of hair that was cut. I have my baby teeth that my mom saved for me,” said Elizabeth Horton, a fire victim.

Horton, a mother of two, lost nearly everything from the fire.

“The worst part is my daughter’s room. You know, I feel so bad for her. You know, she’s never going to get to see those things again. She’ll never see those toys again. She’ll never see that bed again,” Horton said.

The Anderson County Fire Department said families in all eight units are displaced. Moon said most of the fire was contained to the breezeway, the roof, and one of the upstairs apartments. The damage went into the other apartments.

“There was one person transported that was the resident, or the occupant of the apartment where the fire was at,” Moon said.

Horton lives next door to that apartment.

“I thank God, that by the grace of God, we was not here and nobody got hurt,” Horton said.

Horton said she now has fire and water damage, especially in her five-year-old daughter’s room. She also has damage in a bathroom, and her kitchen ceiling is sinking.

“I just bought $500 worth of groceries that I’m not going to be able to take or do anything with because it’s smoke and water damage. I just bought $500 worth of clothes for my kids,” Horton said.

Investigators are still working to see what happened.

“It is suspicious. That’s why we’re continuing to investigate to see if we can find out exactly what might have happened,” Moon said.

The Red Cross is helping all of the families, according to Moon. Horton said help is still needed, and she wants someone to come forward.

“Almost every person in this building has a kid. So for someone to come and jeopardize the lives of our children because of the mistakes you make is not going to be good in the end,” Horton said. “I just felt a rage in my heart for my kids. You know they are innocent and they don’t deserve to be. They don’t deserve for anything to be taken from them. They don’t know any better,” Horton said.

Moon said due to the smoke and water damage, it will require sufficient repairs before the building is livable again. Moon also said property management is working with tenants, to help them find somewhere to stay, or get back in the building at some point.