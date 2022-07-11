COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment in Columbia.

Officials with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department said the derailment happened Monday morning near Longwood Drive not far from Shop Road.

Photos from the scene show it was a cargo train with Norfolk Southern.

Two railway employees were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department is working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, private contractors, and rail authorities to get the line reopened.