GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg firefighters are actively working to extinguish flames at a downtown restaurant that has been burning for several hours. The parkway is closed from traffic light #6 to Reagan Drive.

According to Public Information Officer Seth Butler, the Gatlinburg Fire Department and the Pigeon Forge Fire Department were dispatched to downtown Gatlinburg at 6:39 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Butler added Sevierville Fire Department, Sevier County Ambulance Service and Pittman Fire Department are assisting in efforts to fight the fire this afternoon.

As of 12:46 p.m., agencies are actively fighting the fire, which is located in the 700 block of Parkway. Pictures indicate the fire broke out next to Cafe420 and the walkway of Towne Center Plaza.

If anyone is traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, drivers need to utilize the Gatlinburg Bypass. However, Butler said traveling to the immediate area is not recommended.

Fire is seen burning in downtown Gatlinburg. Courtesy of Tom Williams

“The City of Gatlinburg urges motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area of this closure until further notice,” Seth said.

For anyone needing access to downtown Gatlinburg can utilize River Road and Cherokee Orchard Road.

This is a developing situation; this story will be updated as more information becomes available.