Death ruled suspicious by Spartanburg Co. Coroner’s Office in Inman

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has ruled a person’s death suspicious in Inman.

According to the coroner’s office, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office along with the coroner’s office responded to Rainer Dr. in Inman on Friday afternoon in reference to a death investigation. 

During the investigation, it was determined the death appeared to be suspicious, said officials with the coroner’s office.

A forensic autopsy was performed by the coroner’s office on Saturday confirming their suspicions that the decedent had been choked or strangled.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as 65-year-old Patricia Lucas Berry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store