Death ruled suspicious by Spartanburg Co. Coroner’s Office in Inman

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has ruled a person’s death suspicious in Inman.

According to the coroner’s office, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office along with the coroner’s office responded to Rainer Dr. in Inman on Friday afternoon in reference to a death investigation.

During the investigation, it was determined the death appeared to be suspicious, said officials with the coroner’s office.

A forensic autopsy was performed by the coroner’s office on Saturday confirming their suspicions that the decedent had been choked or strangled.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as 65-year-old Patricia Lucas Berry.