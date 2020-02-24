Democratic presidential hopefuls making stops in S.C. ahead of primary

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Several candidates vying for the democratic presidential nomination are making stops in South Carolina ahead of Saturday’s primary.

On Thursday, Senator Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in Spartanburg at USC Upstate’s Health Eduction Complex. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for the rally, which is free and open to the public. While tickets are not required, attendees are encourages to RSVP here.

Additionally, Pete Buttigieg will be in Greenville Thursday for a Health Equity Roundtable at Nicholtown Missionary Baptist Church. While the event is open to press members, it is closed to the public.

On Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden will hold a community event at Wofford College in Spartanburg. Doors open for the event at 6:00 p.m. For more information regarding Biden’s event click here.