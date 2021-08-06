Department of Education and DHEC team up to promote vaccine awareness ahead of upcoming school year

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Education is teaming up with the Department of Health and other local resource centers to provide provide vaccine information and immunization opportunities for parents, students, and staff ahead of the upcoming school year.

In a recent press release from the DHEC, COVID-19 cases in the Palmetto State are on the rise. This comes just weeks before kids are about to head back to school, which will increase exposure.

The Department of Education is working to put a stop to the spread by holding various vaccination clinics across the state to increase accessibility.

“We want to make sure that every individual that’s eligible has access to get a shot if they would like it,” said Chief Communications Officer for the South Carolina Department of Education, Ryan Brown. “And that parents and the community has access to correct factual information surrounding COVID-19 and vaccinations.”

Brown said the initiative so far has been very successful.

The release from DHEC adds, “Vaccination events are being held and scheduled around the state focusing on back-to-school events and high school sports. So far, 14 such events have been held, seven of those at schools, and a total of 395 doses have been administered.”

Right now, Brown believes misinformation and accessibility are some of the biggest obstacles the department is facing.

“Of course health guidance continues to change so making sure people have the most up to date public health guidance particularly as it relates to schools and school operations is important in our job in ensuring students and parents and educators have a safe learning environment throughout the school year,” said Brown.

Jami Wood Emory with the Children’s Museum of the Upstate said their mission is to be that type of provider.

“We are a huge community resource, not just a fun place to play for kids, but we are really focused on informal education through play,” said Wood Emory.

.Amanda Mathis takes her three children to the museum for that reason.

She said she’s getting ready for them to step back into the face to face learning, and adds until they’re eligible to receive the vaccine— they’ll be listening to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

“We plan to mask our children,” Mathis said. “I think that is what the CDC is suggesting and I think as someone who is already vaccinated… That’s just being a good neighbor and loving thy neighbor.”

That’s another recommendation from the State’s Health Department for safety measures, but health leaders say vaccinations for those who are eligible are the best way to protect the health of children and loved ones.

According to DHEC, here are the upcoming vaccination clinics happening across the upstate:

Saturday August 7, 10 a.m-2 p.m., Back to Life Event-Mauldin, 204 Hyde Circle, Mauldin

Saturday August 7, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 101 St. Matthews Lane, Spartanburg

Saturday August 7, 9 a.m. -12 p.m., Dorman High School, 1050 Cavalier Way, Roebuck

Monday August 9, Wednesday August 11, through Friday August 13, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Anderson County Health Dept, 220 McGee Road, Anderson

Monday August 9, Wednesday August 11 through Friday August 13, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Cherokee County Health Dept , 400 South Logan Street, Gaffney



, 400 South Logan Street, Gaffney Monday August 9, Wednesday August 11, through Friday August 13, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Greenville County Health Dept, 200 University Ridge, Greenville

Monday August 9, Wednesday August 11 through Friday August 13, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Buck Mickel Center (across from the University Center of Greenville), 216 South Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville



(across from the University Center of Greenville), 216 South Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville Monday August 9 through Friday August 13, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Piedmont Tech, 343 North Emerald Road (Beside Cardiology Technology), Greenwood



343 North Emerald Road (Beside Cardiology Technology), Greenwood Monday August 9, Wednesday August 11 through Friday August 13, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Greenwood County Health Dept, 1736 South Main Street, Greenwood

Monday August 9, Wednesday August 11, through Friday August 13, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Laurens County Health Dept , 93 Human Services Road, Clinton



, 93 Human Services Road, Clinton Monday August 9 and Wednesday August 11, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., McCormick County Health Dept , 204 Highway 28 South, McCormick



, 204 Highway 28 South, McCormick Monday August 9, Wednesday August 11 through Friday August 13, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Shaver Recreation Complex , 698 West South 4 th Street, Seneca



, 698 West South 4 Street, Seneca Monday August 9, Wednesday August 11 through Friday August 13, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Oconee County Health Dept , 609 Townville Street, Seneca



, 609 Townville Street, Seneca Monday August 9, Wednesday August 11 through Friday August 13, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Pickens County Health Dept , 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens



, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens Monday August 9 through Friday August 13, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) Northside , 220 College Street, Spartanburg



, 220 College Street, Spartanburg Monday August 9, Wednesday August 11 through Friday August 13, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Spartanburg County Health Dept , 151 East Wood Street, Spartanburg



, 151 East Wood Street, Spartanburg Monday August 9, Thursday August 11 and Friday August 13, 9:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Union Recreation Center , 111 Thomas Street, Union



, 111 Thomas Street, Union Tuesday August 10 through Thursday August 12, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Broad River Electric Co-Op, 811 Hamrick Street, Gaffney

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won’t pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins are welcome or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by click here or call 866-365-8110.

To learn more about DHEC’s official COVID-19 safety guidance for the 2021-22 school year, click here.