Deputies ask for public’s help after assault leaves two victims on ventilators

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County deputies are asking for the public’s help after an assault at Hawks Landing Apartments Sunday left two victims on ventilators.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called out to Hawks Landing Apartments on Cedar Road after a fight broke out and left two men in critical condition. Investigators believe the two victims were attacked by a “multitude of people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenville County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

