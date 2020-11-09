Deputies asking for public’s help in locating missing man in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen in Greenville.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies are looking for 89-year-old Joseph Ball Jr. who was last seen at an address on W. Mountain Creek Rd around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Ball is believed to be driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento with the license plate: QTH-843.

Deputies said Ball was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and dark pants. He is 5’5”, 200 pounds and suffers from several medical problems including memory loss.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

