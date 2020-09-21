Deputies asking for public’s help in locating missing Marietta man

MARIETTA, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a 43-year-old man last seen Sunday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, 43-year-old Randall Stewart was last seen Sunday morning around 10 a.m. leaving an address on E. Circle Drive in Marietta.

Randall is in need of immediate medical attention, and deputies request anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team is actively searching the area.

Photo of Randall Stewart (Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)