Homicide investigation underway after one man is found dead in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died following a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon, the Oconee County Coroner’s Office said.

A news release from the sheriff’s office states that the call came in around 2:15 p.m. in regards to a man who had been shot. Deputies arrived at 120 Qualls Hill Drive off of Highway 123 near the South Carolina/Georgia border, and found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Oconee County Coroner Karl E. Addis identified the victim as being 63-year-old Roger Qualls, of Westminster. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was his residence.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information on a shooting that occurred this afternoon in the southern part of Oconee County near the Madison Community, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also leave a tip via the Oconee County Crimestoppers website at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com or via the free P3app available by downloading the app on your Android or iOS device.

