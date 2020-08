GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — More than 100 racing homing pigeons were stolen from a Greenville County home.

According to the sheriff’s office, 116 racing homing pigeons were taken from a home off Roper Mountain Road.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information regarding the stolen pigeons is asked to contact Investigator Burdine at 864-467-8293 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.