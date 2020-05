UNION CO., SC (WSPA) –Law enforcement is responding to a shooting with multiple victims.

According to Union County Dispatch, it happened Saturday night on Dover Road near Jonesville.

The first 911 call was a noise complaint about a party at 7:49 P.M.

The first report of shots being fired came in at 10:28 P.M.

Dispatch said multiple people were injured and sent to Spartanburg Regional and Union Medical.

