Deputies warn of jury duty scam in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, CO. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said they received several calls from citizens saying they were getting calls that they missed jury duty Thursday.

The scammers are using a fake “Citation Numbers,” according to officials.

Deputies said hang up immediately if you receive this type of call.

“They get you scared first,” said a special agent in the field office who has heard the complaints. “They get people saying, ‘Oh my gosh! I’m not a criminal. What’s going on?’” That’s when the scammer dangles a solution-a fine, payable by credit card, that will clear up the problem.

With enough information, scammers can assume your identity and empty your bank accounts.

“It seems like a very simple scam,” the agent adds. The trick is putting people on the defensive, then reeling them back in with the promise of a clean slate. The agent said, “It’s kind of ingenious. It’s social engineering.”

The sheriff’s office said a person impersonating an officer will be charged accordingly. A person violating this law is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction, must be fined not more than ten thousand dollars or imprisoned not less than one year and not more than three years, or both. Other charges could also apply, such as attempted fraud.