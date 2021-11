GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy is being treated after a early morning shooting in Greenville County.

The Sheriff’s Office told 7 News it happened just before 1 a.m. Monday morning on Hammett and Victor streets. That’s northwest of downtown Greenville.

According to investigators, the deputy is expected to be okay and a suspected shooter has been arrested.

At the time, the Sheriff’s Office has not released what led to the shooting.

We will bring you those updates as this story develops.