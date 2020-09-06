Deputy shot on duty in Lexington Co., per sheriff’s office

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Lexington County Deputy was shot while on duty, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office Twitter page, a deputy was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshout wound as deputies worked to negotiate with a barricaded man.

#BREAKING: Large first responder presence in and near Manchester Park subdivision after one deputy was shot. Neighbors should stay inside as we work to make contact and negotiate with a barricaded man. pic.twitter.com/lmi8l4HrM4 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 5, 2020

The sheriff’s office also tweeted that SLED is on scene assisting, and that communication has been made with the barricaded man.

#UPDATE: A line of communication has been established with the man barricaded in his home.



SLED agents are negotiating with him.



Based on information available to us at the scene, he is the only one inside the house. #LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 5, 2020

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Twitter announced that the deputy’s medical team expects him to be released tonight.