Deputy shot on duty in Lexington Co., per sheriff's office

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Lexington County Deputy was shot while on duty, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office Twitter page, a deputy was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshout wound as deputies worked to negotiate with a barricaded man.

The sheriff’s office also tweeted that SLED is on scene assisting, and that communication has been made with the barricaded man.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Twitter announced that the deputy’s medical team expects him to be released tonight.

