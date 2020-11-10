Developers break ground on major recreation attraction in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Anderson County is one step closer to opening a new recreation attraction along, Lake Hartwell. The park will be the first of it’s kind in the area.

The massive campground had been idle for decades. Now the Shores of Asbury will be a key attraction for the county.

“The Shores of Asbury will offer amenities that are found nowhere else on the 962 miles of shoreline of Lake Hartwell. I mean we’re talking water park for adults and children. We’re talking yurts, treehouses, tiny collages, a lodge, a restaurant, parking space for RV’s, tent camping, floating tents,” said Glenn Brill, Director of Parks and Recreation Tourism Division for Anderson County.

A major recreational attraction will be birthed on the more than 40 acres of land. It’s a project the Lake Hartwell Development Group has been working on with Anderson County, and the United States Army Corps of Engineers for nearly three years.

“We’re doing this in four phases. You have to realize there’s phases of this. By the end phase, we’re probably have roughly upwards of $12 million established in our park, if we are able to put our convention center here with lodging,” said Karen Alayne McCullough, President and Owner of Lake Hartwell Development Group.

McCullough said she had a vision of the park becoming something great, back in 1985. McCullough’s organization is building the facility. She is also the President and Owner of the park.

“Two or three years ago, we met right here at a picnic table and we set and talked for a few hours about this resource, the highest and best use, what can we do to serve the public here and benefit Anderson County. They had a vision, and we talked and it sounded like services that no one else could provide and the government could not provide,” said Sandy Campbell, Natural Resource Program Manager for the Corp of Engineers Savannah District.

“All this land was sitting here, just waiting for people like the Lake Hartwell Development Group to come up with a plan. The Corp liked the plan, and of course the County loves the plan,” Brill said.

This project is exciting news for one Starr family, who used to travel to another state to enjoy similar activities. Now it’ll be right here in their own county.

“To shorten the distance and to be able to do it much more often. And I’ll be able to enjoy it with my grandchildren. It’s coming at a time where I’m still young enough to be able to enjoy it with them,” said Amy Burdette, park goer.

As many hands are working to build the facility into a theme park feel, it’ll craft more jobs and bring a big boost to the economy.

“Because this is something that will not exist on any lake in South Carolina currently. That’s how unique it is,” Brill said.

The park was once known as an empty hidden gem tucked away just miles away from Green Pond Landing. Now it’ll be a major tourist destination for many years to come.

“We’re going to give people a sense that they own part of this land,” McCullough said.

“Yes, we’re on the map, but it’s going to give Anderson a lot bigger name. We’re going to have something that’s going to impact it really well,” said Mae Burdette, a park goer.

Developers said the first phase will be completed and open in April.

McCollough said there will be affordable prices for everyone in every price budget. They’re also working on something that will help inner city children enjoy the park, as well.